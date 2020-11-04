Dr. Cameron Webb concedes 5th Congressional race to Bob Good

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Democratic Doctor Cameron Webb has conceded to Republican Bob Good in the race for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

The Webb campaign released a statement early Wednesday morning after what they say is a margin that “is now sufficiently large that the remaining outstanding ballots are unable to make up the difference."

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, it has truly been an honor to run to represent this district in Congress. This campaign has been a battle of ideas about how to best serve the people of our district and I cannot give enough thanks to everyone who made it possible.

Congratulations to Mr. Good for his victory and I look forward to continuing to engage with him as we move forward from the election in a unified way.”

Good defeated current 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman for the Republican nomination.

He served on Campbell County’s Board of Supervisors from 2015 to 2019. He also served as a Senior Associate Athletic Director at his alma mater, Liberty University, for nearly 15 years.

Before that, he worked in CitiFinancial’s lending division for 17 years, making the economy one of his top priorities.

From the economy to healthcare, the conservative, born-again Christian supports many policies put forth by President Trump.

Webb is a doctor at the University of Virginia Medical Center, and was running to be the first Black doctor elected to Congress.

He graduated from UVA before earning law and medical degrees at Loyola of Chicago and Wake Forest, respectively.

He worked in the Obama and Trump White Houses on both Presidents' Healthcare Policy teams.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.