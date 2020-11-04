Giles High School moving to all-virtual learning temporarily

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles High School is dropping in-person learning temporarily.

The school will transition to virtual-only learning from Thursday, November 5 through Monday, November 16.

Giles County Public Schools says this is because of additional positive cases of COVID-19 at the school, and after consulting with the local health department.

The district says the virus has created an inability to provide the “vital functions of the school.”

The schedule will not change for students attending the Tech Center.

