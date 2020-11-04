Man dies after hit-and-run along Williamson Road NE Tuesday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Williamson Road NE is closed from Avendale Ave. NE to Liberty Rd. NE after Roanoke Police say they received a report at approximately 8:30 Tuesday night that a person was hit by a car.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Williamson Road NE and found a man lying in the street. Roanoke Fire-EMS declared the man dead at the scene.

According to Roanoke Police, the driver left the scene and the incident has been declared a hit-and-run.

Story still developing.

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to call 540-344-8500 or message 274637 and begin the message with “Roanoke PD” to make sure it is properly sent. Roanoke Police say both may remain anonymous.

