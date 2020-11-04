Lea projected to win re-election as Roanoke mayor; council members elected

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea has won his bid for re-election, according to projections, beating back a challenge from former Mayor David Bowers, who served 16 years in that position before leaving the office four years ago.

Lea won with 20,955 votes to Bowers' 18,845, with all precincts counted. There are still some absentee ballots to be counted.

Of eight people running for City Council, three people came out on top: incumbent Trish White-Boyd (21,300 votes), Robert Jeffrey (12,852) and Stephanie Moon (12,539).

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.