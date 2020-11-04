Advertisement

No one injured in Salem Yokohama plant fire

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Irby
Nov. 4, 2020
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was injured Tuesday night in a fire at the Yokohama Tire Corporation in Salem.

Salem Fire & EMS responded to the plant at 1500 Indiana Street just before 9:30 p.m.

The first unit arrived within five minutes of receiving the report and found a moderate amount of smoke coming from the building, according to a release from Salem Fire-EMS.

The building’s sprinkler system kept the fire from getting larger, and crews brought it under control in less than 10 minutes.

Salem Fire-EMS said all personnel were safely evacuated from the area and no one was injured.

The fire was deemed accidental by the fire marshal’s office, with damages estimated at $10,000.

