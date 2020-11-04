Advertisement

NRV voters turned out during pandemic

A lot of voting places said absentee voting really took a lot of pressure off of them to make today possible in a COVID world.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Voter turnout is a big story we’ve been following across our hometowns.

A lot of voting places said absentee voting really took a lot of pressure off them to make Tuesday possible in a COVID world.

At the largest precinct in Blacksburg, election officials said by the time they walked into the door at 5 a.m., they already had 60 percent of ballots from registered voters in that polling place.

With less than two hours to vote, there were fewer than 200 registered voters left to cast their ballots.

Election officials said this year they had a lot more first-timers helping out at the polls.

“We try to use it as a training experience, so whether we’re here the next time or if they go somewhere else, they’re prepared to do any position they need to,” said Chief of Elections Sharon Williams.

At last check, Montgomery County is reporting about 54 percent of registered voters cast ballots and about 63 percent in Pulaski and Radford.

