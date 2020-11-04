Advertisement

Replacements, renovations targeted for Lynchburg City Schools capital improvements

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As Lynchburg City Schools continues through the school year, school administration will meet Wednesday to discuss capital improvements for fiscal years 2022 to 2026.

“We want to move forward to do what we can with the monies we have, to deliver the best facilities to our students," said James Coleman, Lynchburg City School Board chair.

Coleman says LCS will do a study of its facilities first to take a hard look at the buildings.

“It will allow us to take a hard look at assessing the facilities at the elementary level and then perhaps some of our secondary schools," said Coleman.

One school being looked at is Sandusky Elementary School.

It’s chalked down for a $37 million replacement.

However, Coleman says projects for fiscal year 2023 and beyond will need support from the city first.

“And from that we certainly hope, perhaps, that one of our elementary schools we’ve identified will be able to be replaced," said Coleman.

They’re also targeting their transportation building as another big-ticket project.

That clocks in at a $6.5 million improvement.

Coleman says an upgrade there is necessary to improve efficiency.

“Wherein they could have the best possible efficiency and effectiveness to operate to deliver this very critical service to our some 8,000 kids throughout the school division," said Coleman.

Other projects will also be looked at Wednesday.

Those include gym additions and athletic renovations.

