Roanoke City Elementary School students return to the classroom

A first grade student at Fallon Park Elementary School works on a cutting and gluing assignment Wednesday morning.
A first grade student at Fallon Park Elementary School works on a cutting and gluing assignment Wednesday morning.(Ashley Boles)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elementary Schools across Roanoke Wednesday had students learning inside classrooms for the first time this school year.

Superintendent Verletta White toured Fallon Park Elementary Wednesday morning.

Desks there are spaced apart, and students are wearing masks and use their own set of supplies for assignments.

Lunch is also delivered to classrooms to prevent excess movement around the school during the day.

“We are talking with our task force as well as with our middle and high school principals, assistant principals and teachers, about the best way of bringing more secondary students back into the fold. We have looked at various models. But again, since we have greater numbers, we do have to be very careful," said White.

4,600 chose to start going back to school in person two days per week.

There are approximately 7,000 elementary school students total in the district.

