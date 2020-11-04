Roanoke College reviewing Title IX investigation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday afternoon, Roanoke College announced on its social media an independent investigation into Title IX at the college had concluded.

The investigation came after students created a petition saying the dean of students mishandled sexual misconduct cases.

In a statement posted to Facebook, President Michael Maxey relayed the update. The post said the investigation by third-party investigator Karen Michael Esp., had wrapped up and that the report on that investigation was submitted last week. The post went on to say more than 80 witnesses were interviewed for the investigation, calling the ensuing report “substantial in length.”

Maxey’s message indicates the report was shared with the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees.

“We are now carefully reviewing the detailed findings,” Maxey wrote in the update. “The Board of Trustees and I will determine what future actions will be taken and share the central findings of the investigation with the larger College community this month, before the close of the semester.”

Maxey thanked everyone who spoke with the investigator. The post went on to remind people that counseling services, resources and support for survivors are available through Roanoke College’s Student Health and Counseling Center.

