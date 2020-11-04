Advertisement

Roanoke College reviewing Title IX investigation

Officials sau more than 80 witnesses were interviewed for the Title IX investigation, calling the ensuing report “substantial in length.”
Officials sau more than 80 witnesses were interviewed for the Title IX investigation, calling the ensuing report “substantial in length.”(WDBJ)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday afternoon, Roanoke College announced on its social media an independent investigation into Title IX at the college had concluded.

The investigation came after students created a petition saying the dean of students mishandled sexual misconduct cases.

In a statement posted to Facebook, President Michael Maxey relayed the update. The post said the investigation by third-party investigator Karen Michael Esp., had wrapped up and that the report on that investigation was submitted last week. The post went on to say more than 80 witnesses were interviewed for the investigation, calling the ensuing report “substantial in length.”

Maxey’s message indicates the report was shared with the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees.

“We are now carefully reviewing the detailed findings,” Maxey wrote in the update. “The Board of Trustees and I will determine what future actions will be taken and share the central findings of the investigation with the larger College community this month, before the close of the semester.”

Maxey thanked everyone who spoke with the investigator. The post went on to remind people that counseling services, resources and support for survivors are available through Roanoke College’s Student Health and Counseling Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Danville City Council Member

Updated: 23 minutes ago
New Danville City Council Member

Safety

Roanoke Police working to make arrest in fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
RPD investigates another pedestrian fatality on Williamson Road.

News

Roanoke City Elementary School

Updated: 1 hour ago
Roanoke City Elementary School

News

Hit and Run Folo

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hit and Run Folo

News

Wed. November 4 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Much warmer days ahead are expected. Perhaps even record-setting in parts of the country.

Latest News

News

Roanoke City Council Folo

Updated: 1 hour ago
Roanoke City Council Folo

News

Lynchburg Capital Improvements

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lynchburg Capital Improvements

Education

Roanoke City Elementary School students return to the classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Some Roanoke elementary school students got to learn in-person today for the first time this school year.

News

Bedford New Police Station

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bedford New Police Station

Development

Caesars Entertainment: Danville property will stand up to competition from other casinos in VA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
Caesars' plans to have their Danville casino opened by the second half of 2023, which is a few months behind two other casino plans in the state. Still, Caesars' and Danville leaders feel they have the best and most attractive plans in place.