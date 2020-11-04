Advertisement

Roanoke Police make arrest in killing of teen

Brandon Calderon-Damian mugshot
Brandon Calderon-Damian mugshot(Roanoke Ciity Police)
By Bri Leach
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police in Roanoke have made an arrest in the shooting of Phillip Davis.

Brandon Calderon-Damian, 18 of Roanoke, was charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony for the death of the 17-year-old Davis.

Police detectives presented the case at the Roanoke City Grand Jury meeting in November, obtaining charges and serving indictments November 2.

Davis was shot early the morning of June 27, 2020, in the 5000 block of Valley View Blvd NW.

A Circuit Court warrant obtained by WDBJ7 indicated the suspect’s Facebook page was searched as part of the investigation.

