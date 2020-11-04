Roanoke Police working to make arrest in fatal hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Traffic along busy Williamson Road in Roanoke was redirected Tuesday night as officers worked to gather evidence of a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead.

It’s the second pedestrian fatality on Williamson Road this year.

The other occurred in the 2300 block and the driver remained on scene.

In September we spoke with Sgt Trista Noel with RPD, after three pedestrians were killed in a week’s span.

“The smallest level you’re looking at is a 4,000-pound vehicle hurtling toward you at 25 miles per hour, that can do significant damage," said Noel.

According to Roanoke Memorial Hospital officials, Roanoke has seen 65 pedestrian injuries so far this year.

“Even if the light is turning and the light is on for you to cross, wait until everyone is stopped," said Tanya Trevilian, with Carilion Childrens.

Tips like that one were blasted over the summer, when the city launched the campaign “Every Corner is a Crosswalk.”

While warmer months were the target months for that campaign, signs advertising it still litter streets and businesses: the goal remains seeing fewer incidents like the one Tuesday night.

RPD won’t release the identify of the person killed until next of kin is notified.

