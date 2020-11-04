Advertisement

Roanoke Police working to make arrest in fatal hit-and-run

By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Traffic along busy Williamson Road in Roanoke was redirected Tuesday night as officers worked to gather evidence of a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead.

It’s the second pedestrian fatality on Williamson Road this year.

The other occurred in the 2300 block and the driver remained on scene.

In September we spoke with Sgt Trista Noel with RPD, after three pedestrians were killed in a week’s span.

“The smallest level you’re looking at is a 4,000-pound vehicle hurtling toward you at 25 miles per hour, that can do significant damage," said Noel.

According to Roanoke Memorial Hospital officials, Roanoke has seen 65 pedestrian injuries so far this year.

“Even if the light is turning and the light is on for you to cross, wait until everyone is stopped," said Tanya Trevilian, with Carilion Childrens.

Tips like that one were blasted over the summer, when the city launched the campaign “Every Corner is a Crosswalk.”

While warmer months were the target months for that campaign, signs advertising it still litter streets and businesses: the goal remains seeing fewer incidents like the one Tuesday night.

RPD won’t release the identify of the person killed until next of kin is notified.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Danville City Council Member

Updated: 23 minutes ago
New Danville City Council Member

News

Roanoke City Elementary School

Updated: 1 hour ago
Roanoke City Elementary School

News

Hit and Run Folo

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hit and Run Folo

News

Wed. November 4 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Much warmer days ahead are expected. Perhaps even record-setting in parts of the country.

Latest News

News

Roanoke City Council Folo

Updated: 1 hour ago
Roanoke City Council Folo

Education

Roanoke College reviewing Title IX investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials say more than 80 witnesses were interviewed for the investigation, calling the ensuing report “substantial in length.”

News

Lynchburg Capital Improvements

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lynchburg Capital Improvements

Education

Roanoke City Elementary School students return to the classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Some Roanoke elementary school students got to learn in-person today for the first time this school year.

News

Bedford New Police Station

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bedford New Police Station

Development

Caesars Entertainment: Danville property will stand up to competition from other casinos in VA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
Caesars' plans to have their Danville casino opened by the second half of 2023, which is a few months behind two other casino plans in the state. Still, Caesars' and Danville leaders feel they have the best and most attractive plans in place.