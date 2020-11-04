Advertisement

Sales taxes pass to support schools in Henry and Patrick counties

Published: Nov. 4, 2020
(WDBJ) - Voters said yes to two schol-related sales taxes in our hometowns on election day.

In Henry County, voters offered 12,990 yes votes vs. 10,872 no.

The question read, “May Henry County levy a general retail sales tax at a rate not to exceed one percent (1%) as determined by its governing body to provide revenue solely for capital projects for the construction or renovation of schools in Henry County, such tax expiring July 28, 2040?”

In Patrick County, the vote was a bit closer, with 5,076 vs. 4,097 no.

That question read, “Should Patrick County be authorized to levy a general retail sales tax at a rate not to exceed one percent (1%), provided the revenue from the sales tax shall be used solely for capital projects for the construction or renovation of schools in Patrick County and that the sales tax shall expire by June 30, 2040?”

