Advertisement

The balance of power in Congress is still up for grabs

With ballots still being counted across the country, we're waiting to see the final results in some congressional races.
With ballots still being counted across the country, we're waiting to see the final results in some congressional races.(Source: National Park Service)
By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - America is still waiting for the final results in congressional races across the country. Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro and Senior Reporter Ted Fioraliso are tracking where the balance of power stands. Here’s what we know now.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE HOUSE

Democrats are likely to keep their majority in the House, even though they lost more than half of the toss-up races. Some freshmen incumbent Democrats in toss-up races lost their seats to Republicans. One example: Iowa’s first district where Ashley Hinson beat Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

A long-time incumbent Democrat in a toss-up race lost his seat to a Republican. It happened in Minnesota’s 7th district where Michelle Fischbach beat Congressman Collin Peterson.

Some toss-up races stayed in Republican hands. In Virginia’s 5th district, Republican Bob Good beat Democrat Cameron Webb. In Nebraska’s 2nd district, Congressman Don Bacon won re-election even though Joe Biden secured that district’s electoral vote.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE SENATE

The balance of power in the Senate is still up for grabs. Democrats flipped 2 Senate seats. Arizona’s went blue in the special election between Democrat Mark Kelly and incumbent Martha McSally. Colorado also flipped Democratic with former Governor John Hickenlooper defeating incumbent Cory Gardner.

But Democrats also lost a few races.

In South Carolina, incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham held his seat over challenger Jamie Harrison. Iowa’s incumbent Republican Joni Ernst beat Theresa Greenfield. In Alabama, Republican Tommy Tuberville won the Senate seat, after challenging Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

With mail-in ballots still being counted in some states, we’ll have to wait to see if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

Politics

NRV voters turned out during pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A lot of voting places said absentee voting really took a lot of pressure off of them to make today possible in a COVID world.

Your Vote Virginia

Lynchburg-area registrars report smooth Election Day operations

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
A couple minor issues were resolved Tuesday.

Crime

Armed man arrested at Charlotte polling site after being banned

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police got a call about Dunn possibly intimidating other voters.

Politics

‘A real inspiration’: Oldest living Marine casts ballot in Kannapolis, shares voting memories at 107 years old

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Adam Thompson
Cole was 7 years old when women were legally permitted to cast their ballots, exactly 100 years ago, in 1920.

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

A close race and large absentee numbers could slow results Tuesday night

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:48 PM EST
|
By Joe Dashiell
After months of campaigning and weeks of early voting, Election Day is here. But when will we know who has won?

Your Vote Virginia

COVID impact includes new polling places

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:19 PM EST
|
By Joe Dashiell
COVID-19 has affected the election in many ways, including the location of some polling places. All of the precincts in the city of Salem, for example, will be at the Salem Civic Center on Tuesday.

Your Vote Virginia

Voting is strong in Covington

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:17 PM EST
|
By Bruce Young
In Covington, though the city has seen a spike in COVID cases, the voting should not be affected. At the registrar’s office at the Jeter-Watson Center, the ballots were still coming in, and the voting machines were ready to go to their precincts.

Your Vote Virginia

Judge dismisses Lynchburg Republican Committee lawsuit

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They said Lynchburg's general registrar did not willfully refuse to follow the law.

Politics

Polls are open throughout Va. on Tuesday until 7 p.m.

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:41 AM EST
|
By WHSV Newsroom
On Nov. 3, polls throughout the commonwealth will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Your Vote Virginia

UVA Law students planning to be ‘poll observers’ to prevent voter intimidation and harassment

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
“The vast majority of poll workers tend to be older and they’re at higher risk,” Branson said. “So there’s really a push now to get younger people involved.”