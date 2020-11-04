VDH official urges stronger COVID restrictions in SWVA, warns about return of sports

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A top health official in southwest Virginia says the region needs to be operating under stricter COVID restrictions.

Wednesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts provided an update on COVID infections throughout the region.

She says community transmission of the virus is widespread.

She says our hometowns should be rolled back to phase one or phase two reopening guidelines; the commonwealth is in phase three.

“We don’t have the authority to say that it’s time for us to close restaurants or bars, but we are asking people to be smart,” said Morrow.

Currently, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts have 543 active COVID infections and 75 residents from those health districts are hospitalized.

Schools are in the highest risk category.

Less than a week after Governor Ralph Northam signed an executive order allowing Virginia high school sports to resume in December, Morrow says VHSL should reconsider.

“It’s not safe. It is not safe to have close contact sports," said Morrow. "If my children were in competitive sports right now, close contact sports, I would not have them participate.”

