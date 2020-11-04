Advertisement

Virginia new COVID cases down Wednesday, hospitalizations up

(WRDW)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 185,836 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, November 4, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 184,679 reported Tuesday, a 1,157-case increase, lower than the 1,261-case increase reported from Monday to Tuesday

2,700,765 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.7 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as reported Tuesday.

14,410 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,677 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 3,666 reported Tuesday.

1,041 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,026 reported Tuesday.

20,372 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

