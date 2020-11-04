Advertisement

Virginia to receive more than $1.5M for affordable housing

(AP Images)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia will receive more than $1.5 million in federal funding to improve access to affordable housing.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Wednesday the $1,526,115 in funding awarded through the Housing Choice Voucher Program and authorized by the CARES Act.

“As housing insecurity continues to rise for many Virginians due to the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, now more than ever, Congress needs to offer critical assistance to those in need,” the Senators said. “We’re pleased to announce these federal funds that will go toward supporting affordable housing, and we will continue fighting to ensure people across the Commonwealth get the federal assistance they need.”

Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority will receive $412,080 and Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority will receive $13,068.

Other recipients are housing departments in Chesapeake, Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, Wise County, Lee County, Albemarle County, James City County and Buckingham.

The HCV program is a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and local housing authorities that assist low-income families, seniors and disabled people in finding affordable housing.

