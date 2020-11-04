VOTE: Confederate statue should stay at Franklin County courthouse

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Confederate statue in front of the courthouse in Franklin County will stay right where it is, at least if voter input were the final say.

A question on Tuesday’s ballot asked, “Shall the County relocate the Confederate statue from County courthouse grounds to a location of appropriate historical significance?”

With all 24 precincts reporting, 21,152 voters don’t want it moved, while 9,056 answered yes.

The county Board of Supervisors will make the final decision, since such referendums are non-binding.

