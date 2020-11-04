Advertisement

Vote count and canvassing continues in Virginia

A voter casts their ballot. Virginia has seen more than four times as many early voters in 2020 compared to the 2016 election.
By Henry Graff, NBC12
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following an election night like none other in the commonwealth, voter registrars in Virginia are working to finalize vote counts and double-check them to give us a clearer picture of who won and who lost.

“Virginia is going to count every single vote,” Virginia Dept. of Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper said.

The double-checking is called a canvass. That’s the official tally of election votes which also ensures that every valid vote cast is included in the election totals.

“They will start reviewing all the tapes from Election Day. They will be receiving mail-in ballots and processing those,” said Piper.

University of Virginia Center for Politics Executive Director Larry Sabato says the canvass is critical.

“Making sure your vote is counted and that it counts. That’s what it’s all about. How would you feel if the registrars weren’t careful? Weren’t doing the right thing? And you found out later all that trouble you went to obtain an absentee ballot if for not, they didn’t even count it,” said Sabato.

Meanwhile, the election commissioner says a majority of the votes here in the state, a little shy of 2.8 million, came through some form of early voting.

As of Wednesday, The Virginia Department of Elections received an overall total of, more than 937,000 mail-in ballots. Final vote totals should be updated on Friday.

“Americans, I think we’re great people but boy do we lack two qualities: patience and caution,” said Sabato.

Local election results will be certified on November 10. The State Board of Elections will meet on November 16 for the final vote certification.

