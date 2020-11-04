Warner beats Gade for US Senate

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Gray DC) - US Senator Mark Warner has won re-election to the US Senate, beating Republican challenger Daniel Gade, according to Associated Press projections.

Warner, a former Virginia governor, had a 10-to-1 fundraising advantage.

Gade is a retired Lieutenant Colonel. He enlisted in the Army when he was 17, and was injured in combat multiple times, at one point losing his right leg. That experience led to time in the Bush administration, focused on veterans' affairs. He’s also been a professor, teaching political science, first at West Point, then American University.

He was aiming to become the first Republican elected to the US Senate from Virginia in more than a decade.

