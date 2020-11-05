Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to identify person using stolen credit card

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a person in connection to an incident of fraud.

November 2, the person in the photo attempted to use a stolen credit card to make a purchase at the Dollar General in Stewartsville.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-586-4800 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here or using the PSTIPS3 app on your phone.

