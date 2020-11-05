Advertisement

Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to identify person using stolen credit card

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this individual in connection to fraudulent activity.
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this individual in connection to fraudulent activity.(BCSO)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a person in connection to an incident of fraud.

November 2, the person in the photo attempted to use a stolen credit card to make a purchase at the Dollar General in Stewartsville.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-586-4800 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here or using the PSTIPS3 app on your phone.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
WATCH LIVE: CBS coverage of election results
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
VDH official urges stronger COVID restrictions in SWVA, warns about return of sports
Man dies after hit-and-run along Williamson Road NE Tuesday night

Latest News

Henry County schools going all-virtual because of COVID impact
Lynchburg Police warn about rise in scam calls
COVID-19 in Virginia: New-case count and hospitalizations up
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 5, 2020