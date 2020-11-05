Black Dog Salvage to host Holiday Open House Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend, you can start or continue your holiday shopping at Black Dog Salvage!

The business is hosting an indoor and outdoor Holiday Shopping Open House on Saturday, November 7th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 8th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be over 70 local artists and vendors, along with a food truck and live music. The event will also showcase the business' new art gallery upstairs in their loft area. Everyone will be required to wear masks inside. Admission is free.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, Black Dog Salvage included, and we want to get back to whatever our new normal is, and this is part of it. We’ve always had this open house, there’s no reason, if we’re all responsible, not to have it again this year," Mike Whiteside, Co-Owner and Founder of Black Dog Salvage, said.

The event will have kids activities, including an area to write letters to Santa, and an ornament exchange, where you can bring an ornament for their door tree and receive a Black Dog Salvage ornament in exchange.

