Advertisement

Black Dog Salvage to host Holiday Open House Weekend

Black Dog Salvage will showcase their new art gallery loft at the holiday open house.
Black Dog Salvage will showcase their new art gallery loft at the holiday open house.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend, you can start or continue your holiday shopping at Black Dog Salvage!

The business is hosting an indoor and outdoor Holiday Shopping Open House on Saturday, November 7th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 8th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be over 70 local artists and vendors, along with a food truck and live music. The event will also showcase the business' new art gallery upstairs in their loft area. Everyone will be required to wear masks inside. Admission is free.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, Black Dog Salvage included, and we want to get back to whatever our new normal is, and this is part of it. We’ve always had this open house, there’s no reason, if we’re all responsible, not to have it again this year," Mike Whiteside, Co-Owner and Founder of Black Dog Salvage, said.

The event will have kids activities, including an area to write letters to Santa, and an ornament exchange, where you can bring an ornament for their door tree and receive a Black Dog Salvage ornament in exchange.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
WATCH LIVE: CBS coverage of election results
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
VDH official urges stronger COVID restrictions in SWVA, warns about return of sports
Biden-Trump counting presses ahead 2 days after Election Day

Latest News

New art exhibit on display at Montgomery County museum
Former students react to Roanoke College’s Title IX investigation update
Charges dropped for man accused of concealing child’s body
Cuffee, McGhee Earn Preseason ASUN Honors
Thu. Nov 5 - Evening Outlook