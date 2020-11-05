Campbell County administration considers ambulance fee relief program for fire and rescue volunteers

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Campbell County ambulances sit at the ready to help the next person in need.

Sometimes that person in need is a volunteer who helps with fire and rescue efforts.

Now, the county looks to provide financial relief to those volunteers.

“And in doing so we believe we can craft a locally-funded program that can be used to offer some benefit to those volunteers," said Frank Rogers, Campbell County administrator.

Rogers is talking about the Volunteer Ambulance Transport Fee Relief Program.

If approved Thursday, the program could help cover out-of-pocket ambulance expenses for fire and rescue volunteers.

“As you receive that out-of-pocket bill - there will still be insurance billing - but as you receive the balance bill for an out-of-pocket expense, the county would have a program whereby you could apply to be relieved of that expense, or reimbursed for it," said Rogers.

Rogers says they’d look to get it started as soon as possible.

However, he says Thursday is also just a first step in the process.

“We’re putting a proposal out this evening that we anticipate may be massaged, improved upon, otherwise tweaked moving forward," said Rogers.

The county right now recommends $10,000 to go towards the program. That number could be adjusted moving forward.

Fire and rescue volunteers' household members would also be eligible for the program.

County administration proposes that those who are eligible could request reimbursement for up to two medical transport bills per year.

