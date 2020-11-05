Charges dropped for man accused of concealing child’s body

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday, the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Montgomery County dropped the charge against a man who had been charged with concealing a body.

Andrew Christopher Terry was charged in September of 2018 in connection with the disappearance of a baby in Roanoke City named Arieanna Day.

Terry was also facing charges in Roanoke City in connection with the child’s disappearance. Early on in the investigation, the child was presumed dead but has yet to be found.

Terry was said to be the child’s father. He was tried in Montgomery County in September 2019, pleading not guilty, despite originally confessing to police that he hid the child’s body near railroad tracks in Blacksburg. Deliberations resulted in a hung jury and eventually the procedure was deemed a mistrial.

Thursday, Mary Pettitt, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Montgomery County, submitted a request to noelle prosequi the conceal a dead body charge against Terry, thereby dropping it.

In a statement to WDBJ7, Pettitt said in an email, “Dropping the charge presents an opportunity for both Roanoke City and Montgomery County to build the strongest cases possible in our pursuit of justice for little Arieanna. The investigation continues but there are currently no charges in either jurisdiction.”

According to the written order provided by Pettitt, as a result of new information received since Terry’s 2019 trial, investigative efforts regarding the disappearance of Arieanna continue.

“Therefore,” the order reads, “due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, the Commonwealth does not wish to proceed in the prosecution of the Defendant for §18.2-323.02 at this time and asks this Honorable Court to enter an order of nolle prosequi.”

