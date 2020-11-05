Advertisement

Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath, and Alleghany distributes more than expected

By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath, and Alleghany counties doubled its efforts this year.

The foundation had planned to hand out $220,000 in grants to non-profits as part of its regular distribution. But this year, they were also asked to help in the distribution of CARES Act funds to assist during the pandemic, adding another $260,000 in gifts.

“We’re very fortunate that we’re in a position to fill a role in the community to help out in these extraordinary times," said Buddy Bryan, CFRBA Chairman of the Board. "And we hope going forward in the future, we’ll be able to do more to help the non-profits in the areas that we serve.”

The Community Foundation maintains a range of accounts and annuities to help non-profits in the Rockbridge, Bath, and Alleghany areas.

