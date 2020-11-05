Advertisement

COVID-19 in Virginia: New-case count and hospitalizations up

(WDTV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 187,202 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday, November 5, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 185,836 reported Wednesday, a 1,366-case increase, bigger than the 1,157-case increase reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

2,719,206 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.8 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 5.7 percent reported Wednesday.

14,784 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,688 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 3,677 reported Wednesday

1,064 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,041 reported Wednesday.

21,289 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

