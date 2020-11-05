Description released of sedan used in Roanoke hit-and-run; victim’s name released

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a man killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night.

Donald Obenchain, 62, of Roanoke, was hit while walking across the 2400 block of Williamson Road about 8:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking for a dark four-door sedan with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text to 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

