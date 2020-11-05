Driver allegedly racing in Henry County killed in crash

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed early Thursday after two crashes involving people who were racing, according to Virginia State Police.

Police responded to the crashes at 1:44 a.m. November 5 in the 2500 block of Greensboro Road in Martinsville.

The initial investigation indicates the drivers of a Chevrolet and a Pontiac were racing in the northbound lanes when the Pontiac ran off the right side of the road, hit a telephone pole and overturned several times. Shortly after, the Chevrolet ran off the left side of the road, crossed the median, went through the southbound lanes, hit an embankment and overturned, according to police. The two vehicles did not come in contact with each other.

The driver of the Pontiac, Shamon Massey, 22, of Martinsville, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Latoshia Hairston, 27, of Martinsville, was treated for what police say are non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt. She was charged with reckless driving; additional charges are pending.

Police say two passengers in the Chevolet ran off.

The incident remains under investigation.

