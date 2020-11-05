Former students react to Roanoke College’s Title IX investigation update

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College announced on Facebook that its independent investigation into the college’s handling of Title IX cases has concluded. Now, the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees is reviewing the report.

A former Roanoke College student did not want to give her name but is responsible for creating the Instagram account that first brought attention to how the college is handling sexual misconduct cases. She says she is frustrated with how slowly the college is moving with the investigation.

“It’s always too little too late, too little information, they are a few days late all the time," she said.

She is one of several former students who have publicly said the college is taking too long to give answers.

“I think for them not to be very transparent and [have a] very open line of communication, I just think it’s rude," she added.

The college had previously posted on Facebook on October 9th that the report would come out by the end of October, before stating this week that it was now in the hands of the board.

That post included no information on the report’s findings, only that the investigator interviewed around 80 witnesses.

The college’s Facebook post also says the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors will determine any future actions and will also share the main findings of the investigation with the community this month.

