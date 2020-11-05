Harry Potter film festival announced for Grandin Theatre

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Grandin Theatre Foundation) - The Grandin Theatre will host a Harry Potter matinee film festival Saturday, November 21 through Tuesday, November 24.

“We are very excited and looking forward to presenting the entire catalog of Harry Potter Films,” said Ian Fortier, Grandin Theatre Executive Director. “We think this is a really safety first, limited engagement format, and will be fun for kids and families the week leading up to Thanksgiving.”

The festival is sponsored by Roanoke Public Libraries and Roanoke Public Library Foundation.

During the festival, Star City Reads, a campaign for grade-level reading, will have a table in the lobby on the day of each film to offer free books or wands before each screening.

The festival’s general admission is $8.25 and $7.75 for kids. Tickets are on sale at www.grandintheatre.com.

There will be two screenings per day, including all eight films:

· Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Sat 11/21) 12:00 PM

· Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Sat 11/21) 3:30 PM

· Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Sun 11/22) 12:00 PM

· Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Sun 11/22) 3:30 PM

· Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Mon 11/23) 12:00 PM

· Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Mon 11/23) 3:30 PM

· Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (Tue 11/24) 12:00 PM

· Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (Tue 11/24) 3:30 PM

The mission of the Grandin Theatre Foundation is to “preserve the historic Grandin Theatre as a cultural and educational resource devoted to film and the cinematic arts for Western Virginia,” according to a foundation release.

