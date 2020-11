HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All schools in Henry County Public Schools are dropping in-person learning for the time being.

Increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county have led to the switch, according to the school district.

As it stands, virtual learning will be in place exclusively from November 9 to January 19.

