Lea says public safety a priority

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea says Tuesday’s election results reflect confidence in the city’s direction.

But he says fighting problems like violent crime must be a top priority.

Lea won a second term Tuesday night, defeating former Mayor David Bowers.

Lea said he looks forward to working with the rest of council on continuing challenges, including efforts to improve public safety.

“We’ve taken steps, you know, with the street-sweeping activity. We’ve brought in a gang specialist to help us to deal with gangs,” Lea said. “And I like the fact that we’re partnering with the federal authorities to help us identify some of these troublemakers in our community.”

Lea said Roanoke will also continue to work through the pandemic, as it focuses on helping businesses recover and schools return to normal operations.

