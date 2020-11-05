Lexington Players pull together “A Christmas Carol” performance online

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Director Piper Blouin Foley-Schultz was working her way through auditions. “Calvin," she said, "I’m going to have you read for the gentleman, and Kevan, if you could read for Scrooge on this one.”

But it wasn’t your typical auditions, because these readings were all done via Zoom.

“We had a great turnout for auditions," said Kevan Kavanaugh, an organizer of the Lexington Players. "Really good, talented folks.”

They were trying out for a production of Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol,” that’s going to be performed entirely online.

“It should be easy for folks to follow, everybody knows the story," Kavanaugh said. "But it’ll be interesting, instead of seeing actors walking around on a stage, they’re going to see us from basically the shoulders up. And so, as actors, we have to figure out how to portray these characters using our faces and our voices, and maybe our hands a little bit, and that’s about it.”

It’s a challenge even in an audition, let alone a full production, but one actors, even amateur ones, are eager for, despite COVID.

“Here’s a way for us to, not exactly get back on stage, but the next best thing,” Kavanaugh said.

And there is plenty of opportunity to perform.

“Unless you have the narrator, or Scrooge, or maybe a couple of the other parts," Foley-Schultz told those auditioning, "You’re going to be playing two, maybe three, characters.”

“It’s a new thing for all of us, and I’m really excited," Kavanaugh said. "I think people will enjoy it. I know we’ll enjoy rehearsing it and getting it ready to go.”

The electric curtain rises December 11.

