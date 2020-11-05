Advertisement

Lynchburg Police warns about rise in scam calls

(AP images)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is warning people about scam calls going around.

The department said it has received multiple reports of scammers saying they are with the LPD and even spoofing the department’s phone number.

The scammers claim the person missed court and have pending charges. They will ask for personal information and funds for court fees.

LPD said scammers may be aggressive and keep the individual on the phone until they get what they want. They are disguising their phone number to look like it is coming from the LPD.

LPD said it does not call people about missed court dates, nor does it request or accept money for court fees.

If you get a similar call, hang up. You can report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-2457 or at www.ftc.gov.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Henry County schools going all-virtual because of COVID impact

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
As it stands, virtual learning will be in place exclusively from November 9 to January 19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Virginia: New-case count and hospitalizations up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
2,719,206 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 5.8 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 5.7 percent reported Wednesday.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 5, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

Forecast

Thursday, November 5, Morning FastCast

Updated: 7 hours ago
We'll see a few more clouds today, but we'll remain on the dry side.

Latest News

National Politics

Claim that Sharpie pens ruin Arizona ballots misses the mark

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The false claim, known on social media as #Sharpiegate, came as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was named the winner in the battleground state.

News

Pulaski Home Update

Updated: 11 hours ago
Pulaski Home Update

News

Election Update

Updated: 12 hours ago
Election Update

Community

Saga continues for former Pulaski employee living rent-free on town property

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A Pulaski man who has been living on town property for 40 years rent free with his family went before the town council Wednesday night.

Sports

Louisville-UVA football game moved to November 14

Updated: 13 hours ago
Saturday’s scheduled college football game in Charlottesville between Louisville and Virginia has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Louisville program.

Your Vote Virginia

Election brings new voices to Roanoke City Council

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The Roanoke City Mayor’s race provided a dramatic finish Tuesday night, but the election of three City Council members will also shape the direction of the city for the next four years.