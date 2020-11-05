Lynchburg Police warns about rise in scam calls

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is warning people about scam calls going around.

The department said it has received multiple reports of scammers saying they are with the LPD and even spoofing the department’s phone number.

The scammers claim the person missed court and have pending charges. They will ask for personal information and funds for court fees.

LPD said scammers may be aggressive and keep the individual on the phone until they get what they want. They are disguising their phone number to look like it is coming from the LPD.

LPD said it does not call people about missed court dates, nor does it request or accept money for court fees.

If you get a similar call, hang up. You can report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-2457 or at www.ftc.gov.

