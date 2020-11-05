Advertisement

New art exhibit on display at Montgomery County museum

Judy Crowgey's art is on display based on the artist’s travels around the world.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new art exhibit on display at the Montgomery County Museum based on the artist’s travels around the world.

Judy Crowgey says many of her paintings are inspired by her travels to New England and Europe.

She said she enjoys painting what she sees and making the images come to life on a canvas.

Crowgey said she was artistic as a child and is happy to be able to paint again in her retirement.

“There is some that I get satisfied with and some that I think are so-so, but it is a nice feel to do something and you end up really, really liking it,” said Crowgey.

Crowgey’s work will be on display through December.

