Police found vehicle believed to have been used in Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Video surveillance is giving Roanoke Police some leads in their investigation into four being being shot last month.

Police said the injuries ranged from non-life-threatening to serious.

October 28, police were called to reports of multiple shots in the 1400 block of Rorer Avenue SW.

Court documents obtained by WDBJ7 reveal what police believe happened in the moments leading to the shooting.

The documents indicate, based on surveillance video attached to a nearby home, several people pulled up to the scene in a grey Hyundai SUV with New Jersey tags before the shooting happened. They got out of the SUV and fired several times.

Officers tracked the SUV to the Valley View Gardens Apartments.

A search found personal electronics, prints, and clothing, among other things. Also found was a pair of red sweatpants with a black stripe down a side; the pants are believed to have been worn by one of the shooters.

So far no arrests have been made in the case.

Police ask anyone who saw anything connected to the shooting, or who may know something about it, to call the Roanoke Police Department tipline at (540) 344-8500. Callers can remain anonymous.

