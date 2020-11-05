State police investigating after human remains found in Bland County

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating after human remains were found in Bland County.

Just before 9 a.m. November 5, VSP says it was notified of the discovery of the body near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off of I-77′s exit 58 toward Bastian.

The remains, which police say appear to be female, were located at a gravel lot next to a BP station.

The body has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and identification.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the areas or has other relevant information is asked to contact the VSP at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

