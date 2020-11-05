Advertisement

Update on Pulaski man’s home on town property

A Pulaski man that has been living on town property for 40 years rent free with his family went before the town council Wednesday night.
A Pulaski man that has been living on town property for 40 years rent free with his family went before the town council Wednesday night.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -A Pulaski man that has been living on town property for 40 years rent free with his family went before the town council Wednesday night.

As part of the public comment period, Gary Martin’s daughter Amanda talked about two options they are examining -- to either move their mobile home to a new location or find a way to cut a driveway up the property and buy a portion of land.

The Martins handed over paperwork on these options to the Interim Town Manager Darlene Burcham at the meeting tonight, something she had asked them to do by the end of last week.

“We do want to work with them and make sure that we’re not saying you have to be out or you have to do this by this date and it’s not possible,” said Mayor Shannon Collins. “We’re still working with them to find out the best way for everyone.”

The Burcham suggested the Martins start finding a surveyor to examine the property and determine what part of the land they will need to buy. The town asked the family to check in with them at a minimum on a weekly basis to come to a solution.

Martin’s daughter also gave a petition signed by Pulaski residents asking that his family be able to keep their home.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Election Update

Updated: moments ago
Election Update

Sports

Louisville-UVA football game moved to November 14

Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday’s scheduled college football game in Charlottesville between Louisville and Virginia has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Louisville program.

National

Claim that Sharpie pens ruin Arizona ballots misses the mark

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The false claim, known on social media as #Sharpiegate, came as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was named the winner in the battleground state.

News

Election brings new voices to Roanoke City Council

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The Roanoke City Mayor’s race provided a dramatic finish Tuesday night, but the election of three City Council members will also shape the direction of the city for the next four years.

Latest News

Safety

Lea says public safety a priority

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea says Tuesday’s election results reflect confidence in the city’s direction. But he says fighting problems like violent crime must be a top priority.

News

New Danville City Council Member

Updated: 3 hours ago
New Danville City Council Member

Safety

Roanoke Police working to make arrest in fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
RPD investigates another pedestrian fatality on Williamson Road.

News

Roanoke City Elementary School

Updated: 4 hours ago
Roanoke City Elementary School

News

Hit and Run Folo

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hit and Run Folo

News

Wed. November 4 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Much warmer days ahead are expected. Perhaps even record-setting in parts of the country.