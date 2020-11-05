Update on Pulaski man’s home on town property

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -A Pulaski man that has been living on town property for 40 years rent free with his family went before the town council Wednesday night.

As part of the public comment period, Gary Martin’s daughter Amanda talked about two options they are examining -- to either move their mobile home to a new location or find a way to cut a driveway up the property and buy a portion of land.

The Martins handed over paperwork on these options to the Interim Town Manager Darlene Burcham at the meeting tonight, something she had asked them to do by the end of last week.

“We do want to work with them and make sure that we’re not saying you have to be out or you have to do this by this date and it’s not possible,” said Mayor Shannon Collins. “We’re still working with them to find out the best way for everyone.”

The Burcham suggested the Martins start finding a surveyor to examine the property and determine what part of the land they will need to buy. The town asked the family to check in with them at a minimum on a weekly basis to come to a solution.

Martin’s daughter also gave a petition signed by Pulaski residents asking that his family be able to keep their home.

