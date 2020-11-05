Virginia’s Community Colleges get $27 million to help students with tuition and fees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Community College students can get their part of $27 million assistance for tuition and fees.

The Re-Employing Virginians (REV) campaign allows students to receive up to $3000 for classes in select programs if they enroll by December 14.

Virginians who lost their job due to COVID-19 are among those eligible.

You can find more information and a link to apply at https://www.vccs.edu/rev/

The funding comes as part of a $30 million allocation in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars announced Wednesday by Governor Ralph Northam to help Virginians impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

