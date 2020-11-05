Advertisement

Virginia’s Community Colleges get $27 million to help students with tuition and fees

Money
Money(AP Images)
By Steve Rappaport, NBC29
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Community College students can get their part of $27 million assistance for tuition and fees.

The Re-Employing Virginians (REV) campaign allows students to receive up to $3000 for classes in select programs if they enroll by December 14.

Virginians who lost their job due to COVID-19 are among those eligible.

You can find more information and a link to apply at https://www.vccs.edu/rev/

The funding comes as part of a $30 million allocation in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars announced Wednesday by Governor Ralph Northam to help Virginians impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Election Update

Updated: moments ago
Election Update

News

Update on Pulaski man’s home on town property

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A Pulaski man that has been living on town property for 40 years rent free with his family went before the town council Wednesday night.

Sports

Louisville-UVA football game moved to November 14

Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday’s scheduled college football game in Charlottesville between Louisville and Virginia has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Louisville program.

National

Claim that Sharpie pens ruin Arizona ballots misses the mark

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The false claim, known on social media as #Sharpiegate, came as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was named the winner in the battleground state.

News

Election brings new voices to Roanoke City Council

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The Roanoke City Mayor’s race provided a dramatic finish Tuesday night, but the election of three City Council members will also shape the direction of the city for the next four years.

Latest News

Safety

Lea says public safety a priority

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea says Tuesday’s election results reflect confidence in the city’s direction. But he says fighting problems like violent crime must be a top priority.

News

New Danville City Council Member

Updated: 3 hours ago
New Danville City Council Member

Safety

Roanoke Police working to make arrest in fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
RPD investigates another pedestrian fatality on Williamson Road.

News

Roanoke City Elementary School

Updated: 4 hours ago
Roanoke City Elementary School

News

Hit and Run Folo

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hit and Run Folo

News

Wed. November 4 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Much warmer days ahead are expected. Perhaps even record-setting in parts of the country.