Warm weather moves in through the weekend

Next chance of rain doesn’t move in until next week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Long stretch of dry weather expected
  • Unseasonably warmer through early next week
  • Eta still alive and it could impact the U.S.

THURSDAY

Look for very little change in the ongoing weather pattern the next few days. A large high pressure system will push the jet stream well to our north into Canada. This forces the chilly weather out and allows the warm weather to move east. We continue to be warm each day, eventually approaching 70° by the end of the week. Our nights also begin to warm-up. We’ll likely see a break in the near-freezing temperatures late this week as well.

The colder air gets pushed to the north allowing warmer than average air to move in.
The colder air gets pushed to the north allowing warmer than average air to move in.(WDBJ)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

The dry, sunny weather lasts into the weekend as there’s little change in the ongoing weather pattern aside from the warm up. Average highs for early November are in the low 60s. We’ll be 8-10° above average in some areas by the end of the weekend as highs climb to the low 70s.

Overnight temperatures will be mild as well, only getting as low as the 40s and 50s. This will be an ideal weekend to get those leaves raked after this past week’s wind.

Our weekend forecast is looking sunny and dry.
Our weekend forecast is looking sunny and dry.(WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

Now that Hurricane Eta has made landfall in Central America, it’s a waiting game to see where it goes over the next 5 days. Most models have it emerging into the ocean once again by the weekend and then headed toward Cuba and perhaps south Florida by early next week.

At this time, we’re watching the potential for a strong cold front to enter the area by the end of next week which will offer a better chance of showers and a return to more typical November air. The front has the possibility of absorbing Eta’s remnant moisture as it heads in our direction, but it’s a small chance. Something we’ll have to continue to monitor.

Little impacts from the tropics, but we're watching a strong front that enters by mid-month.
Little impacts from the tropics, but we're watching a strong front that enters by mid-month.(WDBJ)

