Advertisement

6 Tennessee post offices burglarized

Investigators are currently working to determine if anything was taken.
USPS
USPS(WHSV)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said postal inspectors and law enforcement agencies are investigating after multiple post offices in Tennessee were burglarized.

According to reports, six burglaries happened in Middle Tennessee on Monday, the day before Election Day.

Officials said the burglaries occurred after normal business hours from 5:30 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday in Nashville, LaVergne, Madison, Hermitage and Mt. Juliet.

Investigators are currently working to determine if anything was taken.

Anyone who believes their ballot may have been impacted by the incident is asked to call their local election office to confirm and identify options for ballot tracking.

Individuals who think their ballot was impacted can file a report directly with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 1 (877) 876-2455 and say “Theft” when prompted. A report can also be filed online at www.uspis.gov/report.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Saga continues for former Pulaski employee living rent-free on town property
Driver allegedly racing in Henry County killed in crash
With counting winding down, Trump team pushes legal fights
Police find vehicle believed to have been used in Roanoke shooting

Latest News

West Virginia man arrested for death of woman found in Bland County
UVA will test all students for COVID-19 before they leave for Thanksgiving
Man undergoing surgery following Henry County shooting
Friday, November 6, Midday FastCast