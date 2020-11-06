A boutique is the New River Valley Mall’s newest addition

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - a new boutique is making its debut in the New River Valley.

La Bella Donna Cherie is a new local ladies' boutique inside of the mall.

The store manager said despite rumors saying malls are dying, there is a place for local businesses

“I think that it is really important for local businesses to focus on staying where it is safe and warm in the winter. You know people are going to be able to shop and walk around from store to store in the mall whereas they are outside they can’t do that as easily,” said store manager Caroline Mora.

She said she hopes they’ll inspire other businesses to join them in a mall.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.