Beautiful weather continues through the weekend

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

Long stretch of dry weather expected

Unseasonably warmer through early next week

Eta still alive and it could impact the U.S.

High pressure still controls our weather. We’ll start off Friday with patchy fog and a few clouds, but will follow that up with increasing sunshine. Saturday remains sunny with more clouds moving in on Sunday. We turn mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday as a frontal boundary heads our way. We have a good chance of rain by Wednesday. Then we have to follow Eta as some of that tropical moisture could get picked up by our cold front and push it into our region later next week.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

The dry, sunny weather lasts into the weekend as there’s little change in the ongoing weather pattern aside from the warm up. Average highs for early November are in the low 60s. We’ll be 8-10° above average in some areas by the end of the weekend as highs climb into the low to mid 70s.

Overnight temperatures will be mild as well, only getting as low as the 40s and 50s. This will be an ideal weekend to get those leaves raked after this past week’s wind.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine Friday and Saturday with more clouds on Sunday. (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

Now that Tropical Depression Eta has moved back over the ocean, it’s a waiting game to see where it goes over the next 5 days. Most models have it headed toward Cuba and perhaps south Florida by early next week.

At this time, we’re watching the potential for a strong cold front to enter the area by the end of next week which will offer a better chance of showers and a return to more typical November air. The front has the possibility of absorbing Eta’s remnant moisture as it heads in our direction, but it’s a small chance. Something we’ll have to continue to monitor.