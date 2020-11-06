Botetourt County Schools create COVID-19 dashboard

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County schools has now added a COVID-19 dashboard to its website.

Superintendent Jonathan Russ said in a letter this week that the dashboard will be updated at the end of each week.

It provides historical data for the district and displays cases by school.

The website reminds parents, students and staff that the Virginia Department of Health continues to manage contact tracing and quarantine decisions.

