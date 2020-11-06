Advertisement

Botetourt County Schools create COVID-19 dashboard

File: Botetourt Co. Schools
File: Botetourt Co. Schools(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County schools has now added a COVID-19 dashboard to its website.

Superintendent Jonathan Russ said in a letter this week that the dashboard will be updated at the end of each week.

It provides historical data for the district and displays cases by school.

The website reminds parents, students and staff that the Virginia Department of Health continues to manage contact tracing and quarantine decisions.

