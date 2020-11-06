Botetourt wind farm clears last major hurdle

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Take a drive through Boteteourt County, and most of what you see is miles and miles of rolling mountains. And for years, Apex Clean Energy has been trying to crown one of those mountains with a first for Virginia: an on-shore wind farm.

The Rocky Forge Wind Farm would put up to 22 turbines, each nearly 680 feet high, on top of North Mountain near Eagle Rock. And says senior development manager Charlie Johnson, Apex is finally ready to move forward.

“We’re really eager to get this project under construction,” he said.

Apex has been waiting on permission from the state’s Department of Environmental Quality

“This was the major environmental hurdle to accomplish before we could get to construction,” said Johnson.

Rocky Forge initially got approval from DEQ in 2017, but while waiting for a buyer for its electricity, the technology changed. Instead of building more, smaller turbines, Apex decided it wanted to build fewer, bigger ones. It now has a buyer for the power in Dominion Energy, and Johnson says he believes this is the last change the company will need to make.

“We certainly hope so," he said.

Apex will begin clearing trees and preparing the 120 acre site this winter.

“The point was to avoid any impacts to bats moving through the area, as they’re less active in the winter months,” said Johnson.

