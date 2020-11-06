Christiansburg N. Franklin St. construction is complete

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -For more than a year, orange construction cones have lined a major artery in the heart of Christiansburg. Now, that project is finally complete.

North Franklin St. has received several safety upgrades including lighting, new traffic signals and intersections.

For the 26,000 cars that go up and down North Franklin each day, orange cones were a constant for months on end.

“For us to bring it to completion, it’s a banner day," said the town’s Engineering Director Wayne Nelson.

It was part of an $8.5 million construction project to improve traffic flow and safety with accessibility.

One of the more noticeable upgrades is the new traffic pattern at the train tracks. Instead of the funky five-way intersection that once was, traffic has been re-directed to reduce that bottleneck at peak hours.

“It was a design at that time that seemed to work, but after taking a second look at it I think we came up with a better plan all the way around," Nelson said.

More recently, another traffic signal was added at Patricks Way to help people back in those neighborhoods better access the Bypass.

“Oak tree residents use that access and without a signal and protected it’s a hard left turn to make and now everyone can make it safely," Nelson said.

The project also brought more sidewalks to hook up to the Huckleberry Trail and make getting around town a little bit easier.

“We like to accommodate everyone the best we can and I think we’ve been given good direction and we’re making good headway," Nelson said.

Most of this project was covered by Smart Scale Funding and VDOT’s Urban Funds.

The town contributed $12,968 of the $8.5 million to pull this project off.

