Danville still collecting surveys for input on how they should invest casino gaming revenue

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Danville is taking input from residents on what they would like to see done with new revenue that would come with the Caesars casino. Danville’s city manager says their main priority is being responsible with new funds.

The revenue that would come to Danville from Caesar’s opening a casino resort could not come fast enough for city leaders, as Caesar’s is set to make an initial payment to the city in 30 days.

The initial payment from Caesar’s will be $20 million, $5 million for the property and $15 million to the city for infrastructure.

As for other revenue, “The rest of the revenue probably won’t come in until after they are built in 2023, so we are looking at fiscal year 2024 before the city sees any ongoing revenue from the project,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.

Still, with the $22 million in projected revenue coming to the city they could use bonds to push funding for projects forward.

However, Larking says they will not get ahead of themselves.

“We will be working closely with our finance department and financial advisors to make sure whatever we are doing is smart and not being irresponsible with the funding or project of funding that is coming to the city,” said Larking.

The city has hosted town halls and is collecting surveys on how residents would like the money to be used. Improving education and classroom instruction has been an overwhelming response.

“The output, the results of that instruction, result in our children performing better on standardized tests, being prepared for the next grade, ultimately being better prepared for the workforce when they graduate,” said Larking.

Larking says they’d also like to invest in economic development opportunities for residents.

