Faulty exhaust fan triggers Salem house fire

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was injured in a Salem fire that broke out Thursday evening.

Salem Fire and EMS responded to a home on Millstream Drive just before 6:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the attic.

Firefighters located the source in the attic and brought the fire under control within 35 minutes, according to the department.

The fire was contained to the attic, although the house did sustain heavy water and smoke damage

Two people were home at the time and were able to escape without harm.

The department said the fire was caused by a faulty bathroom exhaust fan and was ruled accidental by the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office. Damages are estimated at $125,000.

The displaced residents are being assisted by family.

