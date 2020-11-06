Franklin County continues to see rise in COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A “remarkable increase" of COVID-19 cases, according to a Franklin County release, has amounted to 726 cases since October 1, or 2/3 of all cases within the County.

As of Friday’s newly-reported 188 additional positive cases over the last week, the current total of confirmed cases sits at 1,090. The 7-day average number of new daily cases per 100,000 people at 47.8 is over three times the current state average for localities.

Franklin County saw their record daily increase in cases Wednesday with 43.

“The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is now advising Franklin County residents and businesses that VDH is stepping up enforcement of Virginia’s executive order regarding facial coverings, social distancing, and facility capacities,” added the County’s release Friday.

Those looking to file an online complaint about Executive Order 63 (Face Coverings) and Executive Order 65 (Certain Phase Two restrictions being eased) related only to masks and capacity requirements can click here.

The Franklin County COVID-19 resource page can be accessed here.

