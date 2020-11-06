Man undergoing surgery following Henry County shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Friday morning in Collinsville.

Reports came in just before 10 a.m. regarding a person shot at the Circle K gas station on Virginia Avenue.

Officers found one person shot in the parking lot. The victim was take to SOVAH Martinsville before being airlifted to Roanoke.

The victim is undergoing surgery, but his condition has not been released.

The sheriff’s office says it has a person of interest, who is acquainted with the victim. It has not released any suspect information.

This is the second shooting at the Circle K in two weeks. The sheriff’s office said it has received an unusual number of calls at the gas station in recent months.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.