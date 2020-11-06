On time graduation rates improve in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -On time graduation rates have just been released by the state and, Grayson County Schools have seen a huge improvement.

Superintendent Kelly Wilmore has made it his mission to improve the graduation rate. He said five years ago it was at 88-percent, but now it’s coming in at 99.1-percent.

Last year, the district added an academy for students to learn at their own pace, whether they are trying to get college credit or more one-on-one instruction. The superintendent says this has really helped to boost their numbers.

“There’s a lot of people doing a lot of things behind the scenes to get these kids through,” Wilmore said. “It’s very easy to quit. We’re proud of our entire area. We’re really proud of our kids and our whole staff and the effort that they’ve made to accomplish this.”

Wilmore said they would be at 100-percent, but because one student got a GED that lowered their percentage.

